Algert Global Has Upped Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding; As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lowered Holding by $308,430

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 19,296 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 6,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 51,262 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 1,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 62,791 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 64,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.41 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 3.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sfe Invest Counsel has 9,562 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Company reported 0.12% stake. Azimuth Llc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) accumulated 52,000 shares. Hexavest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,964 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability reported 4,029 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz reported 3,335 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Arizona-based fund reported 11,067 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Focused Investors Lc holds 3.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 335,600 shares. State Street has 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 42.73M shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 5.28 million shares. Bailard invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Altfest L J & Communications Inc holds 0.38% or 6,717 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 10,217 shares to 68,167 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,437 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.53 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 28,204 shares to 25,727 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 29,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,212 shares, and cut its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).