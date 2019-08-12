Algert Global Has Upped By $347,274 Its Repligen (RGEN) Stake; KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Has 0.46 Sentiment

Algert Global Llc increased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc acquired 5,886 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s stock rose 43.41%. The Algert Global Llc holds 31,762 shares with $1.88M value, up from 25,876 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $4.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 90,261 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 12 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 26 sold and decreased stakes in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.92 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding KKR Income Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. The company has market cap of $317.84 million. L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in KKR Income Opportunities Fund for 136,760 shares. Highlander Capital Management Llc owns 70,842 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 35,470 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 76,223 shares.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 27,909 shares traded. KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability reported 710,088 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability reported 190,255 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 304,103 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 43,298 shares. 1,400 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Fred Alger Inc holds 0.39% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 67,678 shares. Boston Advsr Llc invested in 38,839 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 265,529 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 110,000 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 67,900 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Advsrs Asset Management owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Company Ma invested in 0.06% or 78,971 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 466,761 shares.

Algert Global Llc decreased Archrock Inc stake by 47,775 shares to 57,447 valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quanex Building Products Cor (NYSE:NX) stake by 42,734 shares and now owns 27,655 shares. Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) was reduced too.