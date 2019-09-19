Algert Global Has Trimmed Its Stake in Federal Signal (FSS) by $927,472 as Valuation Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Stake

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 35,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The hedge fund held 22,387 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, down from 58,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 342,409 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 8.66M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Company reported 205,071 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 0.34% or 147,640 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 6,641 shares. 15,572 are owned by Loews Corp. Cumberland Advsrs accumulated 6,183 shares. Capital City Trust Co Fl reported 0.95% stake. Sol Cap has invested 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adirondack Trust stated it has 3,528 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 4,361 shares stake. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bloombergsen Inc has 4.84% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.42 million shares. Montag A & Associates has 40,812 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Ma invested in 4,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 6,123 shares. Blb&B Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FSS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.41 million shares or 0.43% less from 52.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc reported 69,210 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 60,776 shares. Shell Asset Management Company owns 45,077 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 163,749 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability owns 168,562 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.1% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 28,765 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 54,761 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Moreover, Advisors Asset has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 4,223 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 2,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 18,744 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 79,067 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 45,304 shares. 8,600 are owned by Td Asset. Victory Mgmt has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 5,288 shares.

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FSS’s profit will be $24.74M for 19.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.45% negative EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 40,196 shares to 51,026 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 14,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).