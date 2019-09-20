Algert Global Has Trimmed Its Holding in Repligen (RGEN) as Shares Rose; Paradigm Asset Management Co Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 9,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 21,952 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 31,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 773,701 shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347.40M, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 15.93M shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S RELEASING `FACING FACTS’ SHORT FILM; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook has announced #GDPR changes; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign; 20/03/2018 – If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.2 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

