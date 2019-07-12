Algert Global Has Lowered Steelcase (SCS) Position by $468,328; Share Value Rose; Hennessy Advisors Holding in Aarons (AAN) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 56,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 393,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 447,202 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 33,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,121 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 58,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 467,276 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,620 shares to 70,622 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 89,204 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 9,601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 2.12M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 181,184 shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 11,927 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Teton Advsrs holds 47,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). M&T Bancshares Corp invested in 11,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Net Limited holds 155 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 108,572 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.03% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 48,256 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Rothschild Com Asset Management Us Inc owns 98,550 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $58.22M for 18.01 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Boston Beer, Aaron’s, and ServiceNow Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Best Buy Helped by Leasing Option, Investment In Services – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enterprise to Gain on Scheduled Ethylene Pipeline Extension – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Aaron’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAN) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top-line +12% for Aaron’s in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steelcase Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Inc. (SCS) CEO Jim Keane on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 82,173 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd holds 530,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 123,201 are held by Guggenheim Capital. The Texas-based Hbk Invests LP has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Oakworth Cap stated it has 200 shares. Earnest Partners Lc reported 3.27 million shares stake. Millennium Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.30M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 126,020 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Connable Office has invested 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Regions Fincl accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 454,770 shares. 10,967 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. 45,473 are held by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares to 31,668 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.