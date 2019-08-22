Algert Global Has Increased Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding; Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has $1900 highest and $1700 lowest target. $18’s average target is 19.52% above currents $15.06 stock price. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of VNDA in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Buy” rating. See Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Algert Global Llc increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 357.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc acquired 32,161 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Algert Global Llc holds 41,161 shares with $1.58M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $3.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 1.38 million shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel holds 51,485 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York stated it has 25,015 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,858 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Parametrica Mngmt Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 7,062 shares. 96 are held by Ftb. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 33,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Management Ltd invested 0.14% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bogle Inv Mngmt Lp De holds 0.9% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 305,366 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.00 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Lpl Financial Lc owns 65,573 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Panagora Asset Management reported 385,386 shares stake. Citadel invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Algert Global Llc decreased Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) stake by 73,513 shares to 25,194 valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bassett Furniture Inds Inc (NASDAQ:BSET) stake by 33,597 shares and now owns 10,009 shares. Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA) was reduced too.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity. $21.76 million worth of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares were bought by SMITH DAVID D.

Among 4 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has $6100 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 7.75% above currents $43.25 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. B. Riley & Co maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $802.31 million. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 28.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

