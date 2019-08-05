Algert Global Has Increased Its Repligen (RGEN) Position; Sir Capital Management LP Cut Its Transcanada (TRP) Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 11.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 394,901 shares with $17.75 million value, down from 444,640 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $44.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 362,290 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED

Algert Global Llc increased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc acquired 5,886 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s stock rose 43.41%. The Algert Global Llc holds 31,762 shares with $1.88 million value, up from 25,876 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $4.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 338,072 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186

Algert Global Llc decreased Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) stake by 24,101 shares to 11,081 valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) stake by 108,101 shares and now owns 46,269 shares. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Repligen (RGEN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Repligen prices stock and notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Repligen Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offerings of $138.1 Million of Common Stock and $287.5 Million of 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Options – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in Store for Repligen (RGEN) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Repligen (RGEN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Com Nj has 0.95% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 500,868 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 27,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks reported 0.17% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested in 2,078 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 502,426 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 94,885 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 1,771 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 476,376 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 2,385 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp owns 66,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 6,622 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 59,854 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com holds 92,917 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 192,598 shares to 287,800 valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) stake by 388,763 shares and now owns 717,648 shares. U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was raised too.