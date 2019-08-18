Algert Global Has Decreased Its Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding by $588,104; Westpac Banking Has Increased Stake in Centene Del (CNC) as Share Price Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 74.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 73,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 25,194 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 98,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 3.35M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Interprets DQSA’s Requirement That There Be a ‘Clinical Need’ for Compounding From Bulk Substances; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION TO “MORE THAN DOUBLE” EXISITING FOOTPRINT IN INJECTABLES- CONF. CALL; 15/05/2018 – FLORIDA AG ALSO SUING ENDO, JANSSEN, CEPHALON, ALLERGAN; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Possible Ways Companies Can More Efficiently Explore Innovations in Buprenorphine Products

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 119.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 25,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 46,724 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48B, up from 21,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 20,300 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1,014 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 261,175 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Lc, a New York-based fund reported 40,972 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 150 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 22,900 shares. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 169,708 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 47,386 shares. Pinnacle reported 5,756 shares. 58,910 are held by Cornercap Counsel. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability owns 8,090 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Investment Management owns 112,172 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11,700 shares to 129,680 shares, valued at $13.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,429 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 336,104 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, International Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 166,430 shares. 4.88M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. 12,100 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 0% or 1,427 shares. Parametrica Mngmt stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 343,096 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 13,944 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 34.61 million shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Com holds 206,300 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 25,717 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 27,165 shares to 41,424 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).