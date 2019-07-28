Algert Global Has Boosted Mrc Global (MRC) Stake by $461,805; Dean Capital Management Upped Its Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) by $361,184

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 190.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 27,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,424 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 14,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 596,138 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 17.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 369,070 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 25,217 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 21,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 14,627 shares. 3,776 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 60 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1,000 shares. 13,484 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. Scopus Asset Management LP invested 0.07% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Raymond James And Assocs holds 11,194 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.32M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,273 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 45,740 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 12,608 shares.

