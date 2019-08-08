Algert Global Has Boosted Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding by $1.22 Million as Shares Rose; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.18 Million

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 1.52M shares traded or 10.70% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 06/04/2018 – GAIAN, SINCLAIR IN MOU TO DEVELOP NEXT GEN BROADCAST PLATFORM; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 9 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Br; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $205.74. About 2.40 million shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP REPORTS MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1; 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Global Core Liquid Assets $229 Billion in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INGN, SBGI, PANW – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sinclair Closes Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

