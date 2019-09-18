Algert Global Has Boosted Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Shares Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Rose While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 78,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 303,859 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, up from 225,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 102.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 4,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 9,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 4,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $271.86. About 379,730 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 81,408 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,312 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 450 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Chilton Investment Com Limited Com reported 2.28% stake. 777 were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc invested in 0.02% or 16,661 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 1,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc owns 31,717 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 30 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,597 shares. 1,100 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Rmb Mngmt Limited holds 0.12% or 16,826 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley sees 23% upside in Galapagos in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 13,260 shares to 14,019 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 35,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,849 shares, and cut its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Well-Positioned To Withstand Near-Term Challenging Environment – Growing Dividends At 20% – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.