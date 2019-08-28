Algert Global Has Boosted By $377,696 Its Conns (CONN) Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Boosted Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Position

Algert Global Llc increased Conns Inc (CONN) stake by 118.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc acquired 17,168 shares as Conns Inc (CONN)’s stock declined 16.13%. The Algert Global Llc holds 31,668 shares with $724,000 value, up from 14,500 last quarter. Conns Inc now has $606.84M valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 494,501 shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company acquired 10,598 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 632,771 shares with $47.34 million value, up from 622,173 last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $42.39B valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 1.09M shares traded or 129.46% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – MONSANTO CO MON.N : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – PRAXAIR INC PX.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $159 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $25; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bank of Montreal plans to start offering actively managed ETFs – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – BMO SAYS QUEBEC APPOINTMENTS TO BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS DIGITAL BRINGS INDUSTRY CHALLENGES; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital

Algert Global Llc decreased Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) stake by 48,681 shares to 18,024 valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stake by 14,914 shares and now owns 9,408 shares. Mercantile Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MBWM) was reduced too.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. 10,000 shares were bought by Saunders William E Jr, worth $179,729 on Wednesday, June 5. The insider Shein Oded bought $50,880. 26,600 shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L, worth $453,184. $39,565 worth of stock was bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 11,765 shares valued at $200,358 was made by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). State Street reported 730,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% or 115,360 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 1,845 shares. 1,234 were reported by Sei. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 10,995 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 775,383 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation holds 23,970 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 279,730 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Ameritas Prtn reported 1,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 9,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited holds 14,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 0.02% or 6,600 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).