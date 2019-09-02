Algert Global Cut Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake by $746,550 as Shares Declined; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Price Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Trimmed Position

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 248,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 71,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 320,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 166,221 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Lee Enterprises, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee Enterprises reports double digit digital growth; Q1 FY2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Replay Acquisition Corp. Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares to 64,290 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 27,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 52,837 shares to 193,319 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SIZE).

Another recent and important U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP has 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 101,856 shares. Natl Asset accumulated 4,747 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 0.29% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 70,023 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.09% or 30,460 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 3.23M shares. Smith Moore & owns 11,076 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2.89M shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 438,152 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,629 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 117,240 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd reported 152,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.19% or 79,400 shares in its portfolio.