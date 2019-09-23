Algert Global Cut Its Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Stake as Shares Rose; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 81.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 9,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 2,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 11,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 20,424 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 281,935 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CPK’s profit will be $5.90 million for 64.99 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 39,861 shares to 114,162 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 58,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPK shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 0.73% more from 10.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 1,388 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.17% or 8,638 shares in its portfolio. Amer International Group Inc Inc holds 10,161 shares. Eqis Cap holds 2,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 40,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 29,160 shares. 35,027 are held by First Trust Lp. 6,437 are owned by Sei Invests Co. Reaves W H Comm Incorporated stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Principal Financial invested in 8,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 201,823 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 1,800 shares. 2,032 were accumulated by Advisory Network.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 113,600 shares to 755,510 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 54,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,900 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

