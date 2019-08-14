Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.56 N/A 5.49 20.63 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.43% and an $161 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 39.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.