Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

We are comparing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 4.98 N/A 5.49 20.63 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.51 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 66.24% at a $167.5 average price target. Meanwhile, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 722.91%. Based on the results given earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.