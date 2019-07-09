Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 6.47 N/A 1.40 91.79 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 89 55.67 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.95% and an $162.83 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $95.79, while its potential downside is -5.33%. Based on the results shown earlier, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.