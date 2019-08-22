Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.15 N/A 5.49 20.63 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SIGA Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$167.5 is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 35.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors SIGA Technologies Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.