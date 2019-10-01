Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

As Biotechnology companies, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.58 223.55M 5.49 20.63 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.32 36.01M -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 208,691,187.45% 14% 9.5% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 298,096,026.49% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 56.42% at a $153.2 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 85.34%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.