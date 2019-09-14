Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We are contrasting Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.35 N/A 5.49 20.63 MannKind Corporation 1 5.52 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta and it is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $160, with potential upside of 48.98%. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 118.98%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.