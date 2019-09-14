Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

As Biotechnology companies, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.35 N/A 5.49 20.63 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.74 N/A 8.02 17.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 48.98% at a $160 average target price. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $168.25, while its potential upside is 28.03%. The results provided earlier shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.