Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.93 N/A 1.40 91.79 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 12.97 N/A -10.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $162.83, while its potential upside is 21.44%. Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $159.29, with potential upside of 102.50%. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 31.89% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.