Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.30 N/A 5.49 20.63 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 48.91% upside potential and an average price target of $163.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 51.6% respectively. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.