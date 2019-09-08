Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.20 N/A 5.49 20.63 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $163.2, and a 57.16% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.