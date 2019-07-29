Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Since Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.53 N/A 1.40 91.79 CorMedix Inc. 9 379.17 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.53 beta means Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CorMedix Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $163.33, with potential upside of 47.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.