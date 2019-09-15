Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.35 N/A 5.49 20.63 XOMA Corporation 16 14.02 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 48.98% at a $160 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.