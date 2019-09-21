Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.30 N/A 5.49 20.63 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $155, while its potential upside is 45.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 47.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.