Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.35 N/A 5.49 20.63 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and has 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $160, with potential upside of 48.98%. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $16, with potential downside of -10.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.