Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.56 N/A 5.49 20.63 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $161, with potential upside of 44.43%. Competitively the consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 84.39% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 86.2%. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.