Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Comparing side by side

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.37 N/A 5.49 20.63 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $161, while its potential upside is 49.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 70.7%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.