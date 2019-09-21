Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.30 N/A 5.49 20.63 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 45.79% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $155. Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 3,356.22%. The results provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 11.8% respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.