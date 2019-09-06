Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.00 N/A 5.49 20.63 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $167.5, with potential upside of 67.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 5.1% respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.