Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.04 N/A 1.40 91.79 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1418.56 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 110.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$162.83 is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 30.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.