Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.15 N/A 5.49 20.63 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $167.5, while its potential upside is 35.64%. Competitively the average target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 25.80% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.