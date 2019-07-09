Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 6.47 N/A 1.40 91.79 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.53 beta means Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$162.83 is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 60.9%. 0.2% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.