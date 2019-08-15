Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.43 N/A 5.49 20.63 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.65 beta means Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 47.65% and an $161 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 8.2%. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.