Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.59 223.55M 5.49 20.63 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 207,740,916.27% 14% 9.5% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 224,478,178.37% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 55.08% at a $153.2 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 24.7% respectively. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.