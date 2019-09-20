Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.28 N/A 5.49 20.63 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 8.73 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.65 shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 46.43% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $155.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.