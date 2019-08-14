Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.56 N/A 5.49 20.63 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Table 2 provides Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.65. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$161 is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 44.43%. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 143.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 37.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

On 6 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.