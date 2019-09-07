Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.20 N/A 5.49 20.63 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.45 N/A -4.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.16% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $163.2. On the other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 31.09% and its average price target is $3.5. The data provided earlier shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.