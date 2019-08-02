Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.60 N/A 5.49 20.63 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $163.33, while its potential upside is 45.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.