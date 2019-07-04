Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Contrasting side by side

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.89 N/A 1.40 91.79 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$162.83 is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 22.11%. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 174.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 58.1% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 31.89% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.