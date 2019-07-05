Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparison side by side

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.89 N/A 1.40 91.79 Athersys Inc. 2 10.02 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.53 beta means Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Athersys Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 22.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $162.83. Athersys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 326.83% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Athersys Inc. looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 22.4% respectively. About 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Athersys Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.