Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparing side by side

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.71 N/A 1.40 91.79 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -3.61 beta is the reason why it is 461.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.48% and an $163.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.