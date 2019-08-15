Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.37 N/A 5.49 20.63 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.65 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.65 beta means Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $161, with potential upside of 49.56%. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 178.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 50.4% respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.