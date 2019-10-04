Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.58 223.55M 5.49 20.63 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 210,598,210.08% 14% 9.5% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,896,564,327.49% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $153.2, and a 54.48% upside potential. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 376.19% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 92.4%. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.