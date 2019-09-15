Alexion Pharmaceuticals Co (ALXN) Shares Declined While Braun Stacey Associates Upped by $525,200 Its Position; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Stock Value Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 49,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 70,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, down from 120,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 6.40 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (ALXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 4,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 118,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, up from 114,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.89 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL

