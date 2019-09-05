Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Value Declined While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Position by $2.45 Million; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Valuation Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 18,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 31,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 49,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $101.34. About 1.51M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $257.73. About 590,630 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 298,700 shares to 845,600 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.26 million for 11.31 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 4,224 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership owns 4.25 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 811,367 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 3,690 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Lc invested in 13,885 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated has 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.03% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 24,274 shares. 29,050 are owned by Amer National Insurance Communication Tx. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 4,452 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.07% or 6,909 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 70,489 shares. 318 are held by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of. Hanson Mcclain has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,003 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc holds 3.63% or 120,054 shares in its portfolio. 38,772 are owned by Fifth Third Bank. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Svcs holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 18,542 shares. Dana Advsr reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Regions Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 41,597 were reported by Torray Limited Liability Company. 275 were accumulated by Ent Fin Corporation. Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 4,623 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 82,204 shares. National Pension Ser owns 268,029 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp stated it has 24,227 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 4,715 shares. Moreover, Zwj Counsel has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 835 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 270,800 shares to 370,800 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intra (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 289,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc Reg.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54 million for 19.47 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.