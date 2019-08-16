Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake Held by Premier Asset Managment Llc; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $306,470 as Market Value Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 3,142 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 320,334 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 463.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 73,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 89,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 15,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 271,397 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.54 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 25,463 shares to 40,853 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 922 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Tru Co reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 2,892 shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 535 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Serv accumulated 48,620 shares. Blume Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 175 shares. Ls Invest Advsr reported 21,220 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 300 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 248,346 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.95% or 18,701 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt owns 136 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce holds 0.05% or 30,888 shares.

