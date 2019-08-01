Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake Held by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd; Broadfin Capital Trimmed Its Position in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by $3.03 Million

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 100.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 70,803 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The hedge fund held 141,572 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 196,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 14,136 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 424 shares to 35 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 36,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 6,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 3,199 shares. Ironwood Lc has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp has 8,402 shares. Alyeska Gp LP holds 202,671 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.23% or 41,160 shares in its portfolio. 56,936 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Intrust Bancorp Na accumulated 1,934 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.07% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Raymond James Service Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 18,711 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 376,543 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares to 207,998 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group Inc Inc stated it has 141,426 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 122,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 3,618 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 17,835 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 17,100 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 137,300 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 19,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Mgmt Communications Limited Partnership reported 697,191 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP accumulated 1.11M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 24.56 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.